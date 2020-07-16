Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Increased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 115,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

