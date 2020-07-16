Pundi X Market Capitalization Achieves $51.02 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $51.02 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

