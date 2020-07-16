PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Trading Down 5.6%

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.17 and last traded at $78.23, approximately 782,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 936,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PTC from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Get PTC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,193. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PTC by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in PTC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.