Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 137.90% from the stock’s current price.

PRVB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $611.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

