Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRVB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Provention Bio by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 27.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

