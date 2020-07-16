Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Faiz Francois Nahab Sells 164,913 Shares

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 164,913 shares of Proton Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total value of £136,877.79 ($168,444.24).

Shares of PPS opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. Proton Power Systems Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.04 ($1.03).

Get Proton Power Systems alerts:

About Proton Power Systems

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.