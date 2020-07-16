Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Faiz Francois Nahab Sells 164,913 Shares

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 164,913 shares of Proton Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total value of £136,877.79 ($168,444.24).
Shares of PPS opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. Proton Power Systems Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.04 ($1.03).
