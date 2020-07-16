Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
PTGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.
PTGX opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $446.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 709.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.