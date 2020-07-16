Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.

PTGX opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $446.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 709.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

