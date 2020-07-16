ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 58,118 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 392,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 298,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,695.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

