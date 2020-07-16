Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

PROG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PROG opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

