Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

