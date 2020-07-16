Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $306,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

