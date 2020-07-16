Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PRIM stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $776.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,875,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,617,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,180,000 after acquiring an additional 836,213 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,882,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 146,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

