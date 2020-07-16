Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 150 ($1.85).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Primary Health Properties to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 179 ($2.20) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target (up previously from GBX 168 ($2.07)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a restricted rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 170.67 ($2.10).

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.09. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In other news, insider Steven Owen acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £12,787.20 ($15,736.16). Also, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £562.65 ($692.41). Insiders have bought a total of 8,480 shares of company stock worth $1,354,234 in the last ninety days.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

