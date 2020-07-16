President Energy (LON:PPC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPC. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. President Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6.67 ($0.08).

Get President Energy alerts:

PPC opened at GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. President Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.47.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.