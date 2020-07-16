Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Down 7.1%

Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) shares were down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 216,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 196,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

