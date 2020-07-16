Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($15.09) to GBX 1,414 ($17.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,680 ($20.67) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,644.25 ($20.23).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,587.50 ($19.54) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,550.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,417.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 952.60 ($11.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,758 ($21.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

In other Polymetal International news, insider Italia Boninelli acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($19.36) per share, with a total value of £11,482.90 ($14,131.06). Also, insider Vitaly Nesis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($18.46), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($184,592.67).

Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

