Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

PII opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $278,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

