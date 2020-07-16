Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Cut by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of PII opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.