POA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270,476.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. In the last week, POA has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $270,476.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 277,319,827 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

