Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Boosted by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 253,435 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up approximately 4.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 5.68% of Plains GP worth $93,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 200.8% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plains GP by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plains GP by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Plains GP by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Plains GP by 62.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
Plains GP Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
