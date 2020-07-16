Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Boosted by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 253,435 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up approximately 4.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 5.68% of Plains GP worth $93,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 200.8% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plains GP by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plains GP by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Plains GP by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Plains GP by 62.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.