Piper Sandler Weighs in on Midland States Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

MSBI stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Schultz purchased 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,960 shares of company stock worth $373,677 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

