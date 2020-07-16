Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cytokinetics, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $186,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,378 shares of company stock worth $2,980,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 83,467 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

