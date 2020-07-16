Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $134.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.85. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.