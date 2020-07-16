Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 788.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 125.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,595,706.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pinterest to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.56. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.