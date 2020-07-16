Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $839,820.14 and approximately $49,638.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001015 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000876 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,664,074,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.