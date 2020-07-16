Pierre Larochelle Buys 55,000 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) Stock

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) Director Pierre Larochelle acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,708.75.

Shares of BLU stock opened at C$3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. BELLUS Health Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.15 and a twelve month high of C$16.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.47.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

