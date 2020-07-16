Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Phreesia stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $355,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $26,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,379 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phreesia by 175.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Phreesia by 76.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phreesia by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 121,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $677,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

