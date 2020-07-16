Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

