Philip P. Trahanas Sells 4,964 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

