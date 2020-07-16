Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PBSV opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Pharma Bio Serv has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Pharma Bio Serv had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharma Bio Serv will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

