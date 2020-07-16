Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,620 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

PFE opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

