Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Down 5.7%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.82, approximately 945,267 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 612,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $766.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,334 shares of company stock worth $369,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 110,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

