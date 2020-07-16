Peter Bauer Sells 45,000 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $317,550.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Peter Bauer sold 19,380 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $853,495.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $95,128.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Peter Bauer sold 400 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $15,204.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00.

MIME opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,026.75, a PEG ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.24. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.