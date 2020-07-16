Peter Anevski Sells 4,444 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) insider Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $123,098.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,735,038.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, Peter Anevski sold 24,940 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $691,835.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,105,040.00.

PGNY opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Progyny Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 225.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.