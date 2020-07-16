Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.
PERI opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.