Perceptron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,415 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,730% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCP. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perceptron by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perceptron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Perceptron by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,658 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCP opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Perceptron has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%.

PRCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

