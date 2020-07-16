PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.