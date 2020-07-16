PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

