Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grainger to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.83 ($3.76).

GRI opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 289.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.47.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £302.94 ($372.80). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($369.19).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

