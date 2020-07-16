Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grainger to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.83 ($3.76).
GRI opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 289.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.47.
About Grainger
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
