PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.77 on Monday. PDL BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $307.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the first quarter worth $53,000. AXA increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 359,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 56.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 496,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

