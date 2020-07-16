PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PDLI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.83. PDL BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PDL BioPharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

