PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.10

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 97015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a market cap of $638.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

