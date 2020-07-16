PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $25.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,586.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 80.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 312,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 231.5% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 90,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.