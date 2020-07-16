PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $18.00 at Imperial Capital

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The business had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1,586.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 80.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 312,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 231.5% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 90,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.