PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

CNXN opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.96. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PC Connection by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

