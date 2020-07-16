PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNXN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti lowered shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CNXN opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PC Connection by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

