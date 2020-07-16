PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 38,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,039,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.87. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $375.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.