PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,444.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,362.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

