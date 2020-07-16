PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

