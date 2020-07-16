Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 4.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Shares of PYPL opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

